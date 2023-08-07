PRE news brief: well water contamination, possible voter ID changes, and building code updates

A new study from UNC-Chapel Hill shows the level of contaminants found in drinking water from private home wells can be “significantly predicted by race and income.”

The state House plans to consider changes to election laws this month, and Republicans are looking to revise the voter ID requirement that takes effect this year.

Two former federal emergency management officials say they're concerned that a bill to block some updates to North Carolina's residential building code could disqualify local communities from federal grants to make buildings stronger and safer.

An eastern North Carolina high school football field was vandalized over the weekend.

Starting Monday, more gay and bisexual men can donate blood under new guidelines from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. North Carolina’s health secretary will be among the first in line.

Governor Roy Cooper says he's disappointed with the federal government's decision to exclude two sites off North Carolina from a new round of offshore wind leasing areas.