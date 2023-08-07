© 2023 Public Radio East
88.1 W201A0 in Greenville temporarily going off the air

PRE news brief: well water contamination, possible voter ID changes, and building code updates

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published August 7, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT

A new study from UNC-Chapel Hill shows the level of contaminants found in drinking water from private home wells can be “significantly predicted by race and income.”

The state House plans to consider changes to election laws this month, and Republicans are looking to revise the voter ID requirement that takes effect this year.

Two former federal emergency management officials say they're concerned that a bill to block some updates to North Carolina's residential building code could disqualify local communities from federal grants to make buildings stronger and safer.

An eastern North Carolina high school football field was vandalized over the weekend.

Starting Monday, more gay and bisexual men can donate blood under new guidelines from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. North Carolina’s health secretary will be among the first in line.

Governor Roy Cooper says he's disappointed with the federal government's decision to exclude two sites off North Carolina from a new round of offshore wind leasing areas.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
