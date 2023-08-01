© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News Brief: State budget negotiation drag on, Havelock's police chief retires, and Lt. Gov. Robinson leads GOP field for governor in fundraising

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published August 1, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT

Republican state lawmakers are nearing a deal on the state budget. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said disagreements over tax cuts were resolves late last week and that negotiations over casinos and state employees raises are still being discussed.

Campaign filings reveal Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson leads the GOP field for governor by far, while Republican State Treasurer Dale Folwell loaned his campaign $1 million. Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein leads all contenders, both Republican and Democrat.

The man who hit six migrant workers at a Walmart parking lot in Lincolnton has turned himself in. Daniel Gonzalez, 68, of Hickory drove into a crowd of 20 migrant workers boarding a shuttle bus on Sunday. All six workers that were hit were treated at a local hospital and released Sunday.

Food Lion is trying to catch up to competitors by remodeling and reworking 47 in Eastern North Carolina. The grocery chain announced it will hold ribbon cuttings in Greenville, New Bern and Jacksonville tomorrow to unveil its new self-checkout lanes and Food Lion To GO, a grocery pickup and home delivery service. These changes are part of a year-long effort by the company to modernize its stores.

Havelock’s police chief is retiring after just one year on the job. Chief Chris Morning announced his retirement yesterday. Morning began his 27-year career in Beaufort in 1996, later joining Havelock in 2001. His last day is September 1st, when Capt. Jeff Fedyna becomes the interim chief.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
