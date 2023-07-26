© 2023 Public Radio East
Few clues in Independence Day shooting death outside Greenville gym

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 26, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT
Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls said detectives have very little information to help them catch Jayden Harrison’s killer.
It’s been nearly a month since a 22-year-old man was shot and killed outside Planet Fitness in Greenville and detectives are still working to solve the case.

In the early morning of July 4, Jayden Harrison was found dead in the parking lot of the gym. An autopsy later revealed he had been shot.

Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls said detectives have very little information to help them catch Harrison’s killer.

"It's difficult to have these conversations when we have a plethora of information," he said. "It's even more difficult when the information is as limited as it is today, almost as limited as it was when we began this investigation.”

Susan Harrison, Jayden's mother, said her son told her he was headed to the gym.

“I’m going to Planet Fitness to work out after work. He had double shift; he would get off at 10," she said, "And, so, we always told each other we loved each other in our passing, and I said ‘okay’, and we said we loved each other. The next thing I know I had my doorbell ring at five in the morning.”

Anyone with information on the shooting death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777. A reward of up to $2,500 is available for information that leads to an arrest.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs