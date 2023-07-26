Few clues in Independence Day shooting death outside Greenville gym

It’s been nearly a month since a 22-year-old man was shot and killed outside Planet Fitness in Greenville and detectives are still working to solve the case.

In the early morning of July 4, Jayden Harrison was found dead in the parking lot of the gym. An autopsy later revealed he had been shot.

Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls said detectives have very little information to help them catch Harrison’s killer.

"It's difficult to have these conversations when we have a plethora of information," he said. "It's even more difficult when the information is as limited as it is today, almost as limited as it was when we began this investigation.”

Susan Harrison, Jayden's mother, said her son told her he was headed to the gym.

“I’m going to Planet Fitness to work out after work. He had double shift; he would get off at 10," she said, "And, so, we always told each other we loved each other in our passing, and I said ‘okay’, and we said we loved each other. The next thing I know I had my doorbell ring at five in the morning.”

Anyone with information on the shooting death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777. A reward of up to $2,500 is available for information that leads to an arrest.

