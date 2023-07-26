Bodies found in car parked at gas station identified as Marines serving aboard Camp Lejeune

Three people were found dead inside a car at a gas station in Hampstead last weekend, and now officials say they have been identified as U.S. Marines stationed aboard Camp Lejeune.

Officials with the U.S. Marine Corps say the men were Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, from Wisconsin; Marine Corps Lance Corporal Merax Dockery, 23, from Oklahoma; and Marine Corps Lance Corporal Ivan Garcia, 23, from Florida.

Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, extended condolences to the families and said his focus is on focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted.

Pender County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to the Speedway gas station on Highway 17 in Hampstead early on Sunday after someone reported that there were bodies in a car there. The circumstances of the deaths are still under investigation.