"Behemoth" loggerhead sea turtle set free after rehabilitation at NC aquarium

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 26, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT
After almost a full year in the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center, Behemoth has been released back into the Atlantic.
Officials at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island said staff, visitors, and volunteers have grown to love the 335-pound loggerhead big boy, but it is always the ultimate goal for the turtle patients to return home.

Hundreds turned out as Behemoth and a juvenile green sea turtle were set free at Coquina Beach in Nags Head Tuesday morning.

Annette Weston-Riggs
