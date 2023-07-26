© 2023 Public Radio East
$60,000 bill for family of Camp Lejeune Marine killed in Afghanistan to take her body to Arlington National Cemetery

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 26, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT
This undated photo provided by U.S. Department of Defense Twitter page posted on Aug. 20 shows Sgt. Nicole Gee holding a baby at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

The family of a Camp Lejeune Marine who was killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan had to pay to move her body from her hometown to her final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery.

Fox News is reporting that Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee’s family got help from a non-profit to fund the $60,000 it cost to get her body to the national cemetery after her 2021 death in Afghanistan.

According to Florida Republican Rep.Cory Mills’ office, the option for the Defense Department to decline to pay for transport of the body was made possible by an amendment to last year's National Defense Authorization Act.

But Mills says the responsibility should fall on the Defense Department and not burden the families of fallen heroes.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
