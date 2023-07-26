$60,000 bill for family of Camp Lejeune Marine killed in Afghanistan to take her body to Arlington National Cemetery

The family of a Camp Lejeune Marine who was killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan had to pay to move her body from her hometown to her final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery.

Fox News is reporting that Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee’s family got help from a non-profit to fund the $60,000 it cost to get her body to the national cemetery after her 2021 death in Afghanistan.

According to Florida Republican Rep.Cory Mills’ office, the option for the Defense Department to decline to pay for transport of the body was made possible by an amendment to last year's National Defense Authorization Act.

But Mills says the responsibility should fall on the Defense Department and not burden the families of fallen heroes.