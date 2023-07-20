© 2023 Public Radio East
Rare EF3 tornado injures 16, destroys nearly 90 buildings, and damages Pfizer plant near Rocky Mount

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 20, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT
The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said there have been several homes and businesses there that were damaged or destroyed by the tornado. It also damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant near Rocky Mount.
Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office
/
Facebook
The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said there have been several homes and businesses there that were damaged or destroyed by the tornado. It also damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant near Rocky Mount.

An EF3 tornado with 150 mile per hour winds touched down in Nash County Wednesday afternoon.

The tornado touched down in Dortches, about seven miles northeast of Rocky Mount, at around 12:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh is reporting that 16 people were hurt, two seriously, but there have been no deaths so far.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-95 was shut down for about three hours because of storm debris on the highway.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said there have been several homes and businesses there that were damaged or destroyed by the tornado.

It also damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant near Rocky Mount.

Pfizer reported no serious injuries but authorities said medicine was damaged.

It’s only the second ever EF3 tornado in North Carolina.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
