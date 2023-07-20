Rare EF3 tornado injures 16, destroys nearly 90 buildings, and damages Pfizer plant near Rocky Mount

An EF3 tornado with 150 mile per hour winds touched down in Nash County Wednesday afternoon.

The tornado touched down in Dortches, about seven miles northeast of Rocky Mount, at around 12:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh is reporting that 16 people were hurt, two seriously, but there have been no deaths so far.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-95 was shut down for about three hours because of storm debris on the highway.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said there have been several homes and businesses there that were damaged or destroyed by the tornado.

It also damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant near Rocky Mount.

Pfizer reported no serious injuries but authorities said medicine was damaged.

It’s only the second ever EF3 tornado in North Carolina.