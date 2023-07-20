© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE news brief: a rare EF3 tornado in ENC, a warning about Camp Lejeune toxic water scams, and kids and guns

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT

An EF3 tornado with 150 mile per hour winds touched down in Nash County Wednesday afternoon. Officials said 16 people were hurt, two seriously, but there have been no deaths.

A Kentucky veteran has spent the past decade fighting for service members and their families harmed by the toxic water at Camp Lejeune is now suffering ill health effects of his own from his short stay aboard the base.

Numbers from the North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force show 105 North Carolina children died from guns in 2020, and there are about five times as many firearm-related hospitalizations and emergency visits. There is a statewide effort to reverse that trend.

A lawsuit filed this week is calling for the N-C Republican Party to hold a new election for its leaders.

UNC-Chapel Hill's chancellor spoke before the UNC Board of Governors Wednesday about the recent announcement that the university would provide aid to cover tuition and fees for in-state students whose families make less than $80,000.

Guilford County Schools is bringing security scanners to all middle schools in the district. GCS implemented the technology at all traditional high schools last year.

The emerald ash borer was recently found in Craven and Hertford counties for the first time, bringing the number of counties in the state where the tree-killing insect has been detected to 71.

Attorney General Josh Stein joined Vice President Kamala Harris and other state attorneys general at the White House to talk about the fentanyl crisis.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
