Long Island Serial Killer victim grew up in eastern North Carolina

One of the women believed to have been killed by New York’s Long Island Serial Killer is an eastern North Carolina native.

Amber Lynn Costello is one of the three women Rex Heuermann is charged with murdering. Her body was discovered in 2010 on a beach in Long Island. She grew up in Wilmington.

Heuermann lived on Long Island and worked in midtown Manhattan. He was arrested last week and charged with the murders of three women, with a possible fourth charge forthcoming.

Investigators also searched property he owns near the North Carolina – South Carolina border in Chester, South Carolina. It’s about 50 miles southwest of Charlotte.

He pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bail.