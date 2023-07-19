© 2023 Public Radio East
Long Island Serial Killer victim grew up in eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 19, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT
People watch Friday in in Massapequa Park, N.Y., as law enforcement officials investigate the home of a suspect arrested in the unsolved Gilgo Beach killings.
Michael M. Santiago
/
Getty Images
One of the women believed to have been killed by New York’s Long Island Serial Killer is an eastern North Carolina native.

Amber Lynn Costello is one of the three women Rex Heuermann is charged with murdering. Her body was discovered in 2010 on a beach in Long Island. She grew up in Wilmington.

Heuermann lived on Long Island and worked in midtown Manhattan. He was arrested last week and charged with the murders of three women, with a possible fourth charge forthcoming.

Investigators also searched property he owns near the North Carolina – South Carolina border in Chester, South Carolina. It’s about 50 miles southwest of Charlotte.

He pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bail.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
