All of NC under Code Yellow air quality alert because of smoke from fires in Canada

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 19, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT
NC State University
/
Air Quality Portal

All of North Carolina is under a Code Yellow air quality alert on Wednesday.

The state Division of Air Quality issued the alerts due to smoke from the ongoing Canadian wildfires.

Code Yellow is not considered an air quality action day, but the DEQ said there are more fine particulates in the air and people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution may still consider shortening their time being active outside if they experience any symptoms. Healthy adults can go about their day as normal.

Division spokesperson Shawn Taylor says children, older adults and people with heart and lung conditions are more vulnerable to such particles.

"Because the particles are so small, they can penetrate really deep in your lungs. They can even get into your blood stream, and that can be associated with a range of symptoms from an elevated heart rate, difficulty breathing. Listen to your body, and if you start feeling symptoms from the air pollution, go back inside and take it easy."

Taylor says while something as simple as wind direction can cause fluctuations in air quality, conditions are expected to improve throughout the week.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren.
