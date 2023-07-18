PRE news brief: Canadian wildfire smoke returns, high dementia rates in ENC, new help for sexual assault victims

North Carolinians sensitive to air pollution should exercise caution this week as a plume of smoke from wildfires in Canada returns.

Numbers released today by the Alzheimer’s Association show every county in North Carolina has a rate of Alzheimer’s and dementia at 8.9 percent of the population or higher. In ENC, nearly all of the percentages are higher.

An organization that helps domestic violence victims in Craven, Jones, and Pamlico Counties is now helping victims of sexual assault as well.

Nearly 100 North Carolina schools and county government institutions have had their photo I-Ds approved by the State Board of Elections for use by voters.

Onslow County Senior Services is working to help those 60 and older and people that have a disability beat the heat by giving out free fans to provide some relief.

Some families in Pitt County are eligible to receive healthy, locally grown food for the summer.

A Sunday argument turned violent when a Havelock man fired gunshots at another person, and the bullets pierced a car with a one-month-old baby inside.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he’ll keep to a lower public profile this week after testing positive for COVID-19.