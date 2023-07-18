© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New numbers show between 8.9% and 16.6% of people in eastern North Carolina have dementia

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 18, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT
Scientists are working to develop new treatments for Alzheimer's disease by looking beyond amyloid plaques, which have been the focus of most Alzheimer's drug development in the past 20 years.
Science Photo Library — ZEPHYR.
/
Getty Images
File: Scientists are working to develop new treatments for Alzheimer's disease by looking beyond amyloid plaques, which have been the focus of most Alzheimer's drug development in the past 20 years.

Numbers released today by the Alzheimer’s Association show every county in North Carolina having a rate of Alzheimer’s and dementia at 8.9 percent of the population or higher.

Every county in eastern North Carolina meets or tops that percentage; the highest include Bertie County at 16.6 percent; Lenoir County at 14 percent, and Duplin at 13.4 percent.

There are about 180,000 people in the state living with dementia.

This is the first-time data on Alzheimer’s prevalence is available on a county-level and experts said the information will help public health officials better allocate funding and other resources to help families that are impacted by the disease.

The data, released at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, found the highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s in the east and southeastern regions of the U-S, which may be explained by higher percentages of older people and Black and Hispanic residents in those regions.

Percentage of Alzheimer’s and dementia in Eastern North Carolina Counties:

Beaufort 11.8%

Bertie 16.6%

Carteret 10.1%

Craven 11.8%

Dare 8.9%

Duplin 13.4%

Edgecombe 15.0%

Greene 12.9%

Guilford 12.6%

Hyde 12.4%

Lenoir 14%

Jones 13.2%

Nash 12.8%

Onslow 11.3%

Pamlico 11.6%

Pitt 12.9%

Tyrell 15.1%

Washington 14.0%

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs