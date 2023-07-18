© 2023 Public Radio East
Fresh fruits and veggies available to some WIC families in ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 18, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT
Less-than-perfect fruit and vegetables are sold at a discount under the new Produce with Personality program being piloted at five Giant Eagle stores in Pittsburgh.
Courtesy of Giant Eagle
File: Less-than-perfect fruit and vegetables are sold at a discount under the new Produce with Personality program being piloted at five Giant Eagle stores in Pittsburgh.

Some families in Pitt County are eligible to receive healthy, locally grown food for the summer.

Eligible WIC clients can now receive a $30 farmers market benefit card that can be used to buy healthy and locally grown food like fruits and vegetables.

Eligible applicants must be pregnant, breastfeeding, partially breastfeeding, or postpartum women and children who are between the ages of 2 and 4.

Health department officials say applicants must also live in North Carolina, meet the income guidelines, and have a medical or nutritional risk factor.

The card will be eligible to use at the Leroy James Farmers Market in Greenville while supplies last, and the money on the cards will be available until October 29.

Applications are available at the Pitt County Health Department’s WIC office in Greenville.

Annette Weston-Riggs
