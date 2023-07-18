Fresh fruits and veggies available to some WIC families in ENC

Some families in Pitt County are eligible to receive healthy, locally grown food for the summer.

Eligible WIC clients can now receive a $30 farmers market benefit card that can be used to buy healthy and locally grown food like fruits and vegetables.

Eligible applicants must be pregnant, breastfeeding, partially breastfeeding, or postpartum women and children who are between the ages of 2 and 4.

Health department officials say applicants must also live in North Carolina, meet the income guidelines, and have a medical or nutritional risk factor.

The card will be eligible to use at the Leroy James Farmers Market in Greenville while supplies last, and the money on the cards will be available until October 29.

Applications are available at the Pitt County Health Department’s WIC office in Greenville.