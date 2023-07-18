Free fans for ENC seniors trying to beat the intense summer heat

It’s been tough to beat the heat in eastern North Carolina in recent weeks, and the forecast for this week continues to include heat index values of more than 100 degrees.

Onslow County Senior Services is working to help those 60 and older and people that have a disability that is impacted by the heat free fans to provide some relief.

On Tuesday, the fans will be available to those who qualify at the Turkey Creek Fire Department in Sneads Ferry from 9-11 a.m.

On Thursday they will be available at the Swansboro Fire Department; the Richlands Volunteer Fire Department will distribute the box fans on July 25; and they can be picked up at the Belgrade Fire Department near Maysville on July 27.

Fans are also available during business hours at the Onslow County Senior Services office in Jacksonville.