Free fans for ENC seniors trying to beat the intense summer heat

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 18, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT
Wikimedia Commons

It’s been tough to beat the heat in eastern North Carolina in recent weeks, and the forecast for this week continues to include heat index values of more than 100 degrees.

Onslow County Senior Services is working to help those 60 and older and people that have a disability that is impacted by the heat free fans to provide some relief.

On Tuesday, the fans will be available to those who qualify at the Turkey Creek Fire Department in Sneads Ferry from 9-11 a.m.

On Thursday they will be available at the Swansboro Fire Department; the Richlands Volunteer Fire Department will distribute the box fans on July 25; and they can be picked up at the Belgrade Fire Department near Maysville on July 27.

Fans are also available during business hours at the Onslow County Senior Services office in Jacksonville.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
