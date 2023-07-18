Arrest made after bullets pierced car with a newborn inside; 10g crack found on suspect at jail

A Sunday argument turned violent when a Havelock man fired gunshots at another person, and the bullets pierced a car with a one-month-old baby inside.

The baby was not shot and there were no injuries.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy Reels Jr. was arrested and taken to jail.

During a search of the 33-year-old at the detention facility, investigators say they discovered he had about ten grams of crack cocaine.

Reels was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and was jailed under a $200,000 bond, but additional charges are pending after the drugs were found.