Arrest made after bullets pierced car with a newborn inside; 10g crack found on suspect at jail

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 18, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT
Timothy Daniel Reels Jr., 33, of Havelock was identified as the shooter.
Craven County Sheriff's Office
/
Facebook
A Sunday argument turned violent when a Havelock man fired gunshots at another person, and the bullets pierced a car with a one-month-old baby inside.

The baby was not shot and there were no injuries.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy Reels Jr. was arrested and taken to jail.

During a search of the 33-year-old at the detention facility, investigators say they discovered he had about ten grams of crack cocaine.

Reels was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and was jailed under a $200,000 bond, but additional charges are pending after the drugs were found.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
