An animal welfare organization has again ranked North Carolina animal shelters among the deadliest in the country.

The Best Friends Animal Society ranks the state third in the U.S. for the number of pets euthanized last year. Texas and California were in the top spots.

It’s the fifth straight year North Carolina was in the #3 spot.

The nonprofit said more than 30,000 animals were put down in 2022, 7% higher than the year before.