ENC man dies in what police are investigating as accidental drowning

One person is dead in a suspected drowning at an eastern North Carolina beach.

The Surf City Fire Department was called to a strand on North Shore Drive near Greensboro Avenue and found bystanders attempting to perform CPR on a man in the water.

First responders pulled the man out of the ocean and continued CPR but said he did not survive.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Raymond O’Bryant Whitfield of Rose Hill.

The Surf City Police Department is investigating the death as a probable accidental drowning.