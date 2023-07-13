ENC man dies in what police are investigating as accidental drowning

© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 13, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT
One person is dead in a suspected drowning at an eastern North Carolina beach.

The Surf City Fire Department was called to a strand on North Shore Drive near Greensboro Avenue and found bystanders attempting to perform CPR on a man in the water.

First responders pulled the man out of the ocean and continued CPR but said he did not survive.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Raymond O’Bryant Whitfield of Rose Hill.

The Surf City Police Department is investigating the death as a probable accidental drowning.

