© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PRE news brief: parental leave for teachers, dangers of internet use for children, and a nesting loggerhead run over on the beach

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 10, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT

A recent state law limiting access to abortions also expanded paid parental leave for state employees - and extended it for the first time to public school employees.

The Carteret County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit has planned a series of presentations for parents about the dangers to children that can exist on the internet.

Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill Friday expanding protections and resources for victims of human trafficking.

U.N.C. - Chapel Hill is introducing a new financial aid program to offer free tuition to some in-state undergraduate students.

Lawmakers in the North Carolina House will review a bill seeking to establish guidelines for student searches in schools.

The Craven Arts Council is hosting a new exhibit this week at the Bank of the Arts titled "On Beauty: The Prophet."

State lawmakers are returning to Raleigh this week after a holiday break, and they could override a stack of five new vetoes from Governor Roy Cooper.

A nesting loggerhead sea turtle was euthanized after it was hit by a vehicle in the Outer Banks Sunday morning.

A man barricaded himself in a room at the oceanfront Islander Hotel and Resort in Emerald Isle after a dispute over grilling in the parking lot.

A man in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a vehicle while crossing Greenville Boulevard in front of Kings Convenience Store on Saturday evening.

A Sneads Ferry man drowned on Saturday during a police chase.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs