PRE news brief: the Great Lakes fire is contained, a change in the hurricane forecast, and a tornado confirmed

Today's headlines:

The forest fire that started two-and-a-half months ago in the Croatan National Forest is now fully contained.

Sound Rivers officials are doing some water testing at the Croatan National Forest to see whether fighting the wildfire there has impacted water quality.

A government study says nearly half of the tap water in the U.S. contains potentially harmful compounds known as “forever chemicals.”

Storm damage in Bertie County on Monday was caused by a tornado, and straight-line winds brought down power lines in Greenville during Wednesday’s storms.

North Carolina's salt marshes are in danger of being drowned out or washed away, but groups around the state are working together to try to stop it from happening.

There’s been a change in the forecast; Colorado State University researchers are now calling for an above-average hurricane season.

There were only minor injuries when two people were thrown into the water in a two-boat crash on the Tar River near Greenville.

The state has awarded nearly $80 Million to help more people access high speed internet.

The United Methodist Church is undergoing a major upheaval as congregations across the country decide whether to leave the denomination – many in North Carolina.

Many education-related bills proposed at the General Assembly could still move forward this legislative session.

Life expectancy for women in North Carolina varies significantly, depending on county of residence. That’s according to the latest North Carolina’s Women’s Health Report Card.

Click listen for more details.