No serious injuries in two-boat crash on Tar River in Greenville

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 7, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT
File: Tar River in Greenville.
Visit Greenville, NC
www.visitgreenvillenc.com
There were only minor injuries when two people were thrown into the water in a two-boat crash on the Tar River near Greenville.

Pitt County Emergency Manager Randy Gentry said the two boats collided at about 2:30 in the afternoon near the Port Terminal Boat Access.

There were two people in each boat, and the couple aboard one of the boats was thrown into the water.

Gentry said one person had cuts but no one was sent to the hospital.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is working to determine who was at fault.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
