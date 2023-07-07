No serious injuries in two-boat crash on Tar River in Greenville

There were only minor injuries when two people were thrown into the water in a two-boat crash on the Tar River near Greenville.

Pitt County Emergency Manager Randy Gentry said the two boats collided at about 2:30 in the afternoon near the Port Terminal Boat Access.

There were two people in each boat, and the couple aboard one of the boats was thrown into the water.

Gentry said one person had cuts but no one was sent to the hospital.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is working to determine who was at fault.