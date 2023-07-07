Change in the forecast: Atlantic warming prompts researchers to call for above-average hurricane season

Colorado State University researchers are now calling for an above-average hurricane season.

They update the hurricane forecast every month or so, and now they are predicting 18 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

In their April forecast, they predicted five fewer named storms, three fewer hurricanes and two fewer major hurricanes.

They have changed the forecast because of an increase in the water temperature in the Atlantic.

Researchers said there is more uncertainty than normal with this year’s outlook because of conflicting signals between much warmer than normal Atlantic waters and an expected robust El Niño for the peak of the hurricane season.