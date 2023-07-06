NC AG files brief opposing the stripping of preventive care provision from Affordable Care Act

North Carolina’s Attorney General recently filed a friend-of-the-court brief to protect the provision in the Affordable Care Act that guarantees access to preventive care.

As of 2020, more than 150 million people were enrolled in health insurance plans that covered preventive health care services at no cost to the patient but Attorney General Josh Stein said the provision was challenged in district court, and the court removed the coverage requirement for many services.

Stein said when illnesses are caught and treated, fewer people die from cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. It also keeps them out of the emergency room.

In a brief to the appeals court, Stein and other attorneys general argue that eliminating part or all of the preventive services requirement will put people’s health in danger when their illnesses could have been prevented. It will also severely burden the state’s public health systems.

Read the brief here: https://ncdoj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Braidwood-Multistate-Brief-File-Stamped.pdf