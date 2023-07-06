© 2023 Public Radio East
NC AG files brief opposing the stripping of preventive care provision from Affordable Care Act

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 6, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT
North Carolina’s Attorney General recently filed a friend-of-the-court brief to protect the provision in the Affordable Care Act that guarantees access to preventive care.

As of 2020, more than 150 million people were enrolled in health insurance plans that covered preventive health care services at no cost to the patient but Attorney General Josh Stein said the provision was challenged in district court, and the court removed the coverage requirement for many services.

Stein said when illnesses are caught and treated, fewer people die from cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. It also keeps them out of the emergency room.

In a brief to the appeals court, Stein and other attorneys general argue that eliminating part or all of the preventive services requirement will put people’s health in danger when their illnesses could have been prevented. It will also severely burden the state’s public health systems.

Read the brief here: https://ncdoj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Braidwood-Multistate-Brief-File-Stamped.pdf

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
