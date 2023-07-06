Cooper overrides 3 bills that would impact LGBTQ+ community; override vote likely soon

State lawmakers could vote as soon as next week to override Governor Roy Cooper's vetoes of three LGBTQ+ bills.

Cooper announced the vetoes on Wednesday. He says they're part of political culture wars and compared them to the so-called bathroom bill passed in 2016.

One bill would ban gender-affirming healthcare for transgender people under age 18. Another would prevent transgender girls and women from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity. And a third would prevent LGBTQ+ topics from being taught in elementary school.

Republicans likely have enough votes to override the vetoes and make the bills become law. But Artie Hartsell with the LGBTQ+ advocacy group EqualityNC says they'll still work to uphold the veto.

“So, our work is to try to get some of the folks who are on the line with these, who don’t necessarily believe that that they should be enacted, to maybe abstain from voting, and to make sure that our friends show up and cast votes to sustain the veto.”

Two Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the transgender sports restrictions.