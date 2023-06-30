PRE news brief: affirmative action reaction, a hot weekend with King Tides, medical marijuana legislation is stuck

NC college students react to the end of affirmative action.

High heat indexes and a King Tide mean anyone celebrating July 4th at the beach should do so with some caution.

Legislation to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina has gotten stuck in the House.

A research team from NC State is using an unmanned boat to map oyster reefs in the Pamlico Sound.

A former boarding school in North Carolina will soon house unaccompanied migrant children

The “Parents' Bill of Rights” is the latest measure affecting LGBTQ+ youth approved this year by state lawmakers.