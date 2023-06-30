© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE news brief: affirmative action reaction, a hot weekend with King Tides, medical marijuana legislation is stuck

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 30, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT

NC college students react to the end of affirmative action.

High heat indexes and a King Tide mean anyone celebrating July 4th at the beach should do so with some caution.

Legislation to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina has gotten stuck in the House.

A research team from NC State is using an unmanned boat to map oyster reefs in the Pamlico Sound.

A former boarding school in North Carolina will soon house unaccompanied migrant children

The “Parents' Bill of Rights” is the latest measure affecting LGBTQ+ youth approved this year by state lawmakers.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
