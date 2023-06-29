NC Dems pushing for protections for access to birth control

Democrats in the state legislature are pushing for a bill to protect women’s access to birth control.

House and Senate Republicans haven’t taken any action on the bill that would put the right to contraception into North Carolina law.

Democrats were blocked this week from adding the language to another bill on the Senate floor. Senate leader Phil Berger says there’s no need for legislation because no one has proposed restrictions on contraceptives.

He said, “I think it’s just another instance of trying to scare the public that something may happen, that no one has made any serious attempt, or has contemplated moving forward with.”

But Democrats cited the failure to codify abortion rights before Roe V Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court. Representative Julie Von Haefen of Raleigh worries birth control could be the GOP’s next target.

“We have to take action now to protect our rights before it’s too late," she said.

