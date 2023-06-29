© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hundreds of ENC properties may have been reappraised just to raise property taxes

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 29, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT
"Taxes - Calculator Image" by efile989 is licensed under
/

A new report shows that hundreds of Martin County properties may have been reassessed just to increase tax revenue.

The report from State Auditor Beth Wood released Wednesday shows that more than 250 properties were reappraised outside their normal cycle without a clear reason.

The State Auditor’s office looked into all properties that were sold from January 2018 through February 2022 and reappraised after being sold, resulting in a change in tax value.

A total of 488 properties were sold from January 2018 through February 2022, and the tax value changed, but the state auditor’s office could not find any documents to support the reassessment for 259.

The tax liability was higher for all but 22 of them.

Martin County commissioners said they will review those properties and if any changes in valuation aren’t justified they will recommend a refund.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs