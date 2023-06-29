Hundreds of ENC properties may have been reappraised just to raise property taxes

A new report shows that hundreds of Martin County properties may have been reassessed just to increase tax revenue.

The report from State Auditor Beth Wood released Wednesday shows that more than 250 properties were reappraised outside their normal cycle without a clear reason.

The State Auditor’s office looked into all properties that were sold from January 2018 through February 2022 and reappraised after being sold, resulting in a change in tax value.

A total of 488 properties were sold from January 2018 through February 2022, and the tax value changed, but the state auditor’s office could not find any documents to support the reassessment for 259.

The tax liability was higher for all but 22 of them.

Martin County commissioners said they will review those properties and if any changes in valuation aren’t justified they will recommend a refund.