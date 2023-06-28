Bill would allow alcohol sales on Sundays, some holidays

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow ABC stores to open on Sundays.

Local governments would decide whether they want to add hours on Sundays and holidays, and they wouldn’t be allowed to open the liquor stores before 10 a.m.

ABC stores could also open on New Year’s Day, July Fourth and Labor Day, but they’d still have to close on Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Jason Joyner represents the state’s ABC store governing boards.

He said, “We support the provision in allowing for Sunday sales. We appreciate the fact that that starts with the request of the local ABC board.”

The change is part of alcohol regulatory legislation that got its first House committee hearing Tuesday.

The bill would also allow cocktail deliveries through services like Uber Eats and Door Dash.