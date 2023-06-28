Abortion restriction revisions headed to the governor's desk
Revisions to North Carolina's upcoming abortion restrictions have been given final General Assembly approval and now head to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.
Republicans completed the alterations with a vote today/Tues in the House before large portions of the new law take effect this weekend, including a ban on abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy.
The changes respond to litigation filed by Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and a physician that claims that several provisions are confusing and contradictory. They've asked a judge to halt temporarily the enforcement of portions of the law taking effect Saturday.
Legislative leaders told a judge that the revisions mean such an order isn't necessary.