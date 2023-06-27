© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'A most tolerant little town': The forgotten story of desegregation in Clinton, Tennessee

Published June 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Black students walk through rows of white students to integrate Clinton High School. This went without incident, despite racial disturbances in the town prior to this.
Black students walk through rows of white students to integrate Clinton High School. This went without incident, despite racial disturbances in the town prior to this.

In August, 1956, in the small town of Clinton, Tennessee 12 boys and girls walked through the doors of the local high school.

“They were the first Black students to enroll in any high school in the former Confederacy under a court order — and they were making American history,” Rachel Martin says.

Jo Ann Allen was one of those students.

“On the inside some of the students were trying to be nice,” Jon Ann Allen says. “In fact, in my homeroom, one young lady nominated me to be vice president of my homeroom.”

Outside, it was a very different story. Segregationists blew up the high school. Years of unrest tore the town apart.

“They were yelling at us, screaming names, they started to throw rotten eggs and tomatoes and, a few rocks got past our heads,” Allen says.

Today, On Point: The forgotten story of desegregation in Clinton, Tennessee.

Guests

Rachel Louise Martin, historian and writer. Author of “A Most Tolerant Little Town: The Explosive Beginning of School Desegregation.”

Jo Ann Allen Boyce, one of the 12 Black students who went to Clinton High School. Co-author with Debbie Levy of a young adult book about her experience called “This Promise of Change: One Girl’s Story in the Fight for School Equality.”

Book Excerpt

 

 

Excerpted from A MOST TOLERANT LITTLE TOWN: The Explosive Beginning of School Desegregation by Rachel Louise Martin. Copyright © 2023 by Rachel Louise Martin. Reprinted by permission of Simon & Schuster, Inc. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.