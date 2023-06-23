© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE news brief: Titan submersible wreckage found, a tornado in Kinston, a bump in police funding

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 23, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT

The support boat for the Titan submersible, which was taking five people to view the Titanic wreck, lost contact with the under water craft on Sunday and the wreckage was found on Thursday by a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV. Samantha Flounders is an ROV driver at the UNC-Wilmington and although she was not involved with the search for the Titan, she explained how ROVs are used, their strengths, and their limitations.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Kinston Thursday afternoon, damaging a furniture store, buildings, homes, trees and utilities.

The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday approved funding from the state to support overtime pay for police officers.

