© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Travel delay: U.S. 12 down to one lane between Hatteras and Frisco for removal of beached boat

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT
There were no injuries when the Carol-ina grounded near Hatteras Village on Sunday.
Cape Hatteras National Seashore
/
Facebook
There were no injuries when the Carol-ina grounded near Hatteras Village on Sunday.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors are experiencing travel delays along N.C. Highway 12, between Hatteras and Frisco on Wednesday. Officials say the northbound lane of N.C. Highway 12 is closed so a crane operator can safely remove a recently grounded boat from the beach.

The Carol-ina ran aground Sunday evening.

The southbound lane will be used to alternate the flow of traffic until the work is done, likely in the early afternoon hours.

However, National park Service officials added that the arrival of inclement weather may delay the work.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs