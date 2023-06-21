Travel delay: U.S. 12 down to one lane between Hatteras and Frisco for removal of beached boat

Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors are experiencing travel delays along N.C. Highway 12, between Hatteras and Frisco on Wednesday. Officials say the northbound lane of N.C. Highway 12 is closed so a crane operator can safely remove a recently grounded boat from the beach.

The Carol-ina ran aground Sunday evening.

The southbound lane will be used to alternate the flow of traffic until the work is done, likely in the early afternoon hours.

However, National park Service officials added that the arrival of inclement weather may delay the work.