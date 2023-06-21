Navy, USMC ask for permission to test private wells near Bogue Field for PFAS contamination

The Navy and Marine Corps are asking for permission to sample drinking water wells near Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue for certain PFAS, which may be present in drinking water wells due to past use of firefighting foam or other materials on base.

The military branches have mailed letters to property owners and tenants in the area to provide information and to request permission to sample their wells at no cost.

More information will be presented at an open house at Cape Carteret Aquatic and Wellness Center from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 27.