Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic, likely to become category one hurricane by Wednesday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT
Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say Bret may become a hurricane on Wednesday, but lose hurricane status by the weekend as it encounters wind shear and drier air on its approach to the Caribbean.
National Hurricane Center
/
National Weather Service
Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic with maximum sustained winds around 40 mph.

The storm is moving west at 18 mph and National Hurricane Center forecasters said it is expected to intensify to a minimal category one hurricane by Wednesday night.

However, they added that Bret may lose hurricane status by the weekend, as it encounters wind shear and drier air on its approach to the Caribbean.

People in the the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands were cautioned to watch the storm closely and NWS NHC meteorologists said risks in those areas could include flooding from heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs