Sensation owner files protest, hires lawyer after Big Rock Blue Marling tournament disqualification

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 20, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT
The crew of Sensation reeled in the largest blue marlin of the tournament at 619.4 pounds, and a win would have meant a $3.5 million payday. However, officials disqualified Sensation’s fish on Sunday after two shark bites were found on it when it was brought to the dock.
Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament
/
Facebook
The owners of the fishing boat Sensation have protested the results of the 2023 Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament that was held last week in Morehead City, putting finishing positions and prize money on hold.

The crew of Sensation reeled in the largest blue marlin of the tournament at 619.4 pounds, and a win would have meant a $3.5 million payday.

However, officials disqualified Sensation’s fish on Sunday after two shark bites were found on it when it was brought to the dock, naming the fishing boat Sushi the 2023 winner.

Sensation owner Ashley Bleau told WITN-TV the rule being used to disqualify his boat is not applied uniformly.

Bleau said he has also retained the Wheatley Law Group in Beaufort and if Sensation’s disqualification is not overturned through the protest process, he will then take his argument to the courts.

