Fulcher's Red Fox Stables fire being investigated as arson, murder

The fire that killed one person and two animals in Pamlico County is now being treated as a crime.

Authorities say the initial assessment showed the fire at Fulcher's Red Fox Stables was suspicious in nature and the investigation is now being treated as an arson and murder.

The name of the victim is being withheld until a medical examiner makes a positive identification.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the fire or with any information is asked to contact the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office.