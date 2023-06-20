© 2023 Public Radio East
Fulcher's Red Fox Stables fire being investigated as arson, murder

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 20, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT
Authorities say the initial assessment showed the fire at Fulcher's Red Fox Stables was suspicious in nature and the investigation is now being treated as an arson and murder.
The fire that killed one person and two animals in Pamlico County is now being treated as a crime.

The name of the victim is being withheld until a medical examiner makes a positive identification.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the fire or with any information is asked to contact the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
