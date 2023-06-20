ENC Coast Guard crew searching for missing submersible that lost contact during Titanic tourist dive

An eastern North Carolina Coast Guard crew is among those working to find a submersible that disappeared on a trip to view the wreckage of the Titanic.

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City C-130 Hercules and a Canadian P8 aircraft equipped with underwater sonar are searching for the missing vessel.

The Titan is operated by OceanGate Expeditions, a company that has provided tours of the Titanic wreck since 2021 at a price of up to $250,000 per person.

Five people are aboard, including a British adventurer, a French diver and a Pakistani father and son.

The Canadian research boat Polar Prince lost contact with the submersible about 1 hour, 45 minutes into its dive Sunday. The dive generally takes about 2.5 hours.

The submersible is thought to be equipped with only a few days’ worth of oxygen.