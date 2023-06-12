One person, two animals dead in fire at ENC stable

One person and two animals were killed in a fire at Fulcher’s Red Fox Stables on Highway 55 East in Merritt Monday morning.

Pamlico County Emergency Management officials say the fire was reported at about 1 a.m. and local fire crews asked for help from more than a dozen departments from Pamlico, Craven and Beaufort Counties.

Once the fire was under control, first responders found the bodies of one person and two animals inside the structure.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will help with the investigation.