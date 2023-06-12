© 2023 Public Radio East
Is Vice President Kamala Harris a liability or an asset in 2024?

Published June 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden fist bumps newly sworn-in Vice President Kamala Harris after she took the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Due to President Joe Biden’s age, Vice President Kamala Harris is under a lot more scrutiny than No. 2’s on the ticket usually are.

“What you’re seeing with Republicans is, and a Republican told this to me recently, is that ‘We are going to be using her as the boogeyman,'” Eugene Daniels, a White House correspondent, says.

Today, On Point: Is vice president Kamala Harris a liability or an asset in Joe Biden’s re-election campaign?

Guests

Eugene Daniels, White House correspondent and co-author of POLITICO’s Playbook, a rundown of stories driving the day in politics.

Kate Andersen Brower, journalist. Author of First in Line: Presidents, Vice Presidents, and the Pursuit of Power, Team of Five and First Women.

Also Featured

Cornell Belcher, Democratic strategist. Founder of Brilliant Corners Research & Strategies.

