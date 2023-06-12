Center for people with disabilities open in Jacksonville with programming for children and adults
A new center for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities opened in Jacksonville this month.
The Easterseals UCP center hosts wellness and recreation programs, including afterschool programming and summer camps.
In addition, the center will host a transition to employment program for adult participants and offer two six-hour respites per month to provide relief for caregivers.
It's the first such center in Onslow County.