North Carolina bill ensuring Native American school graduates can wear feathers heads to governor

Legislation to allow American Indian students to wear feathers at school graduation ceremonies is headed to Governor Roy Cooper.

The bill was prompted by high school dress codes that don’t allow students to wear feathers or other items of cultural significance.

Senator Danny Britt of Lumberton is the bill’s sponsor. He said, "I’ve observed many pow-wows since I’ve been serving and before I was serving. I’ve seen how important an eagle feather or a hawk’s feather and many other items of cultural significance are to the Lumbee people.”

Only members of a recognized American Indian tribe would be allowed to wear feathers under the bill.