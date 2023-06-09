© 2023 Public Radio East
North Carolina bill ensuring Native American school graduates can wear feathers heads to governor

WUNC
Published June 9, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT
Brailyn Jake wears an eagle feather at her graduation from Cedar City High School Wednesday from Cedar City High School in Utah. Last year, two school principals in southern Utah's Iron County School District attempted to bar two Native American students from wearing forms of tribal regalia at their graduation ceremonies.
Legislation to allow American Indian students to wear feathers at school graduation ceremonies is headed to Governor Roy Cooper.

The bill was prompted by high school dress codes that don’t allow students to wear feathers or other items of cultural significance.

Senator Danny Britt of Lumberton is the bill’s sponsor. He said, "I’ve observed many pow-wows since I’ve been serving and before I was serving. I’ve seen how important an eagle feather or a hawk’s feather and many other items of cultural significance are to the Lumbee people.”

Only members of a recognized American Indian tribe would be allowed to wear feathers under the bill.

