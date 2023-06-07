© 2023 Public Radio East
Smoke from Canadian wildfires causing air quality concerns in ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 7, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT
Map: MC DEQ
Smoke from Canadian wildfires is causing air quality concerns in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said Code Orange conditions are expected for eastern North Carolina, while a Code Red alert has been issued for much of central North Carolina.

A Code Red alert means the air quality is unhealthy for the general public, not just people with known breathing problems.

Air quality problems are expected through the week, with Code Orange conditions on Thursday and Friday.

Annette Weston-Riggs
