Cape Fear River Basin not included in billion-dollar Chemours polluted drinking water settlement

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 7, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT
There are a number of initiatives in the works to address PFAS in drinking water.
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
/
AFP via Getty Images
File: There are a number of initiatives in the works to address PFAS in drinking water.

Chemours and other chemical companies have agreed to a more than a billion-dollar settlement for polluting drinking water across the country.

Chemours officials said the companies will create a settlement fund totaling $1.185 billion, with Chemours contributing 50 percent and DuPont and Corteva contributing the remaining 50 percent.

The settlement excludes water systems owned and operated by a State or the United States government; small systems that have not detected the presence of PFAS; and water systems in the lower Cape Fear River Basin – unless they request to be added.

New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield Jr. told Wilmington TV station WWAY that he believes the CFPUA board should ask to be included in the settlement.

Cape Fear Riverkeeper Kemp Burdette said he believes Chemours puts profit above safety, and called it ‘outrageous’ that the Cape Fear River Basin is not included in the settlement.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs