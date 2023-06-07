Cape Fear River Basin not included in billion-dollar Chemours polluted drinking water settlement

Chemours and other chemical companies have agreed to a more than a billion-dollar settlement for polluting drinking water across the country.

Chemours officials said the companies will create a settlement fund totaling $1.185 billion, with Chemours contributing 50 percent and DuPont and Corteva contributing the remaining 50 percent.

The settlement excludes water systems owned and operated by a State or the United States government; small systems that have not detected the presence of PFAS; and water systems in the lower Cape Fear River Basin – unless they request to be added.

New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield Jr. told Wilmington TV station WWAY that he believes the CFPUA board should ask to be included in the settlement.

Cape Fear Riverkeeper Kemp Burdette said he believes Chemours puts profit above safety, and called it ‘outrageous’ that the Cape Fear River Basin is not included in the settlement.