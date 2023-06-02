Summer Saturday hours return at some NC DMV offices

Starting this weekend, 16 North Carolina driver’s license offices will be open for business on Saturdays, three in eastern North Carolina.

North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Wayne Goodwin said the expanded hours are what customers want, need, and have requested.

During the summer months, the DMV will be open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at select offices.

In Eastern North Carolina the Greenville, Jacksonville, and Wilmington offices will offer Saturday hours this summer.

