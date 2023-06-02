© 2023 Public Radio East
Saturday event in Trenton will support a Jones County preschooler battling cancer

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 2, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT
Destiny Ward
/
Five-year-old Layah Collins has Neuroblastoma and to raise money for her fight she will hold a book signing as part of the Paint the City Pink event in Trenton this weekend.

An event planned for Saturday in Jones County is intended to support a preschooler battling cancer.

Five-year-old Layah Collins has Neuroblastoma and to raise money for her fight she will hold a book signing as part of the Paint the City Pink event in Trenton this weekend.

The book "Oh Sick Little One" was written by Destiny Ward and it's about Layah’s battle with cancer, which WCTI-12 reports she was first diagnosed with at 15 months old.

Layah will have brain surgery on Monday to remove tumors that are causing her headaches, and her mom says chemo is not an option because her body quit responding to it.

The Paint the City Pink event in Trenton is on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. next to the stoplight across from Aggies.

