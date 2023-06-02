Family of Wallace man shot and killed by police has retained nationally-renowned civil rights attorney

The family of a man shot and killed by a Wallace police officer has retained a nationally-renowned civil rights attorney.

Last month, District Attorney Ernie Lee found that the officer who shot and killed James Lanier was justified in doing so.

Lee said the investigation showed that Lanier was naked and disturbing customers at the Express Mini Mart, spat on a clerk and was trying to fight with people.

Lanier’s family has retained Attorney Ben Crump, who has also represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and Andrew Brown Jr. Brown is the Elizabeth City man who was shot and killed by law enforcement in 2021.

Crump released a statement demanding that the Wallace Police release any and all video footage of the incident to the public and the family's attorneys.