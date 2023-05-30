100 deadliest days: NCDOT officials note significant increase in deadly crashes between Memorial Day and Labor Day

Memorial Day is considered the beginning of a dangerous time on the roads; it’s known as the 100 deadliest days of summer.

State transportation officials say there is a significant increase in deadly crashes between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and they add that a majority of those crashes involve teenagers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says drivers 16 to 19 are three times more likely than others to be involved in a deadly crash.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said more than 12,000 crashes were alcohol-related in 2021 and 374 were fatal.