© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

100 deadliest days: NCDOT officials note significant increase in deadly crashes between Memorial Day and Labor Day

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 30, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT
A study found 20 percent of children involved in fatal car crashes were improperly restrained, or not restrained at all.
Getty Images
A study found 20 percent of children involved in fatal car crashes were improperly restrained, or not restrained at all.

Memorial Day is considered the beginning of a dangerous time on the roads; it’s known as the 100 deadliest days of summer.

State transportation officials say there is a significant increase in deadly crashes between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and they add that a majority of those crashes involve teenagers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says drivers 16 to 19 are three times more likely than others to be involved in a deadly crash.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said more than 12,000 crashes were alcohol-related in 2021 and 374 were fatal.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs