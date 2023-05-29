PRE morning news brief

© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 29, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT

A recent study looking at underage tobacco sale violations revealed Family Dollar was more likely to fail than its competitors.

An 80-year-old man with Parkinson’s is sailing the length of the Pamlico Sound to raise awareness for the disease.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Beirut Memorial Chapter 642 will host its annual Memorial Day Observance at 11 a.m. Monday at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.

Fallen veterans will be honored Monday at a Memorial Day Ceremony at the New Bern National Cemetery at 9 a.m.

Greenville’s Memorial Day Ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at River Park North.

