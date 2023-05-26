© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal forecasters predict near-normal Atlantic hurricane season

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 26, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT
Hurricane Florence will bring "catastrophic flash flooding" to the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center says. Sustained hurricane-force winds are hitting North Carolina.
NOAA/STAR
File: Hurricane Florence brought "catastrophic flash flooding" to the Carolinas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

NOAA is predicting a near-normal hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin, with five to nine hurricanes expected to form.

Overall, federal forecasters said 12 to 17 named tropical storms will likely develop in the region, which begins next Thursday.

Of the hurricanes, one to four could be major – categories 3,4, or 5 with wind speeds of 111 mph or higher.

Last month, meteorologists from Colorado State University predicted that a total of 13 tropical storms will form, of which six will become hurricanes.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs