Federal forecasters predict near-normal Atlantic hurricane season

NOAA is predicting a near-normal hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin, with five to nine hurricanes expected to form.

Overall, federal forecasters said 12 to 17 named tropical storms will likely develop in the region, which begins next Thursday.

Of the hurricanes, one to four could be major – categories 3,4, or 5 with wind speeds of 111 mph or higher.

Last month, meteorologists from Colorado State University predicted that a total of 13 tropical storms will form, of which six will become hurricanes.