7,000 boots at Fort Bragg honor service members who have died since 9/11 terrorist attack

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT
The Fort Bragg’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, and Survivor Outreach Service office organized a boot laying memorial display at Hedrick Stadium; May 20, 2023. The memorial displayed over 7,000 boots representing fallen service members.
Jason Ragucci
/
Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office
A boot laying memorial display at Fort Bragg honored members of the military who have died since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The memorial displayed over 7,000 boots in to represent fallen service members.

Each was adorned with the photo of a fallen service member from one of each of the five military branches and a small American flag.

The boot ceremony has been held every year for the past five years.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
