7,000 boots at Fort Bragg honor service members who have died since 9/11 terrorist attack
A boot laying memorial display at Fort Bragg honored members of the military who have died since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The memorial displayed over 7,000 boots in to represent fallen service members.
Each was adorned with the photo of a fallen service member from one of each of the five military branches and a small American flag.
The boot ceremony has been held every year for the past five years.