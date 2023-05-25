© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC DMV expanding online services

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 25, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT
NC DMV
/
North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

The DMV is expanding the number of services they offer online.

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will now allow people with a state ID card to renew online, and teen drivers with a level 3 full provisional license will also be able to upgrade to a regular Class C license on the internet up to one year after expiration.

Regular Class C driver licenses can already be renewed up to two years after expiration.

DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin said the move should help shorten lines and wait times at license offices.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs