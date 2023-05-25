NC DMV expanding online services

The DMV is expanding the number of services they offer online.

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will now allow people with a state ID card to renew online, and teen drivers with a level 3 full provisional license will also be able to upgrade to a regular Class C license on the internet up to one year after expiration.

Regular Class C driver licenses can already be renewed up to two years after expiration.

DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin said the move should help shorten lines and wait times at license offices.